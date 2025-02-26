



The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, stated during his address at the 3rd China-India Youth Dialogue that since joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in 2017, India has made significant contributions to the development of the organisation.





This recognition highlights India's active engagement with the SCO, which has been a key part of its multi-dimensional foreign policy.





India became a full member of the SCO in 2017, after being granted observer status in 2005. Since then, India has focused on enhancing cooperation in areas such as connectivity, counterterrorism, and cultural exchange.





India's contributions to the SCO include its efforts in start-ups and innovation. Since 2022, India has been part of the Special Working Group on Start-ups and Innovations within the SCO.





The country has also hosted annual Start-up Forums, providing opportunities for joint projects and showcasing innovations. Additionally, India has been active in preventing and eliminating emergency situations, chairing meetings on this topic in 2019 and 2023.





"China and India are both important members of SCO, BRICS and G20. As rotating presidency of SCO, China will host the SCO Summit this year, and hold over 100 meetings and events under the slogan of "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the move", so as to further deepen practical cooperation in various fields within the SCO. Since joining the SCO in 2017, India has made important contributions to the development of the organization. China is willing to work with India and other member states to jointly host a friendly, united and fruitful summit, and contribute "SCO strength" to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," he said.





Despite the complexities in India-China relations, India's participation in the SCO has remained significant. The organization provides a platform for India to engage with Central Asian countries, promoting economic and cultural ties. India's engagement with the SCO is seen as a strategic move to balance its geopolitical interests in the region, particularly in the context of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its implications for regional dynamics.





The Chinese envoy's statement reflects a willingness to collaborate with India and other member states to strengthen the SCO's role in regional affairs.





ANI







