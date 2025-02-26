



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has announced an ambitious target for India's defence exports, aiming to reach ₹50,000 Crores by 2029. This goal marks a significant leap from the current figures, which have already shown substantial growth.





In the past decade, India's defence exports have risen tenfold, from approximately ₹2,000 Crores to over ₹21,000 Crores. More recently, in the financial year 2023-24, defence exports reached ₹23,000 Crores, reflecting the country's progress in becoming a major player in the global defence manufacturing sector.





The push for increased defence exports is part of India's broader strategy to enhance self-reliance in the defence sector. The government has achieved notable success in this area, with 88% self-sufficiency in ammunition production. This growth is also driven by the export of Made-in-India equipment to various countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, and Armenia.





To support these efforts, India is focusing on developing cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and digital technologies to strengthen its defence capabilities and contribute to national security and economic growth.





Rajnath Singh emphasized the importance of mastering frontier technologies in the evolving landscape of warfare, which increasingly involves non-traditional methods like information warfare, AI-based warfare, and cyber warfare.





The establishment of Defence Industrial Corridors and the issuance of Positive Indigenisation Lists are among the initiatives aimed at boosting indigenous defence production and exports.





The minister's call for innovation and technological advancements underscores the critical role that institutions like IITs can play in driving India's defence sector forward.





