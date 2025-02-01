



President Droupadi Murmu announced the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project, which connects Kashmir to Kanyakumari, marking a significant milestone in India's infrastructure development. This railway line is set to be officially inaugurated in early February 2025 after successful trial runs.





In her speech, President Murmu emphasized that this new rail link symbolises a "new era of unity" for the nation, enhancing connectivity across diverse regions of India. The project aims to bolster economic growth and facilitate easier access for people traveling between these two distant locations, thereby fostering national integration and development.





Under this ambitious project, the Chenab bridge has been constructed, which is the highest railway bridge in the world. Additionally, India’s first rail cable bridge, the Anji Bridge, has been completed. The president also said that 71 Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and NAMO Bharat trains are operational across the country, with 17 new Vande Bharat trains and one NAMO Bharat train added in the past six months.





Agencies







