



India and Japan have commenced a significant two-week mega wargame, known as Exercise Dharma Guardian 2025, at a military base in the foothills of Mount Fuji.





This exercise marks a major milestone in bilateral defence cooperation, with the participation of troops expanded to a company-strength level for the first time. The drills will focus on counter-terror operations in urban terrain and simulated United Nations peacekeeping missions, reflecting the contemporary security landscape and the evolving Indo-Pacific environment.





The exercise is part of a broader strategy to enhance operational readiness and interoperability between the Indian and Japanese armies. It follows a successful visit by India's Chief of the Army Staff to Japan in October 2024, which laid the groundwork for deeper military collaboration.





The joint training aims to improve both forces' ability to respond swiftly and effectively in complex environments, reinforcing their commitment to regional stability and collective security.





The geopolitical context of the exercise is significant, as both India and Japan are concerned about China's increasing military presence in the Indo-Pacific.





The expanded scale of Dharma Guardian 2025 sends a strong message of military readiness and strategic partnership between the two nations. The exercise will involve tactical drills, intelligence sharing, and cultural exchanges, ultimately strengthening bilateral defence ties and preparing both countries for future joint missions.





The opening ceremony was attended by India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, and Lt Gen Toriumi Seiji, the Commanding General of the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force's First Division.





The culmination of the exercise will further solidify the commitment of both armies to peace, security, and stability in the region.





