



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently conferred 32 gallantry, distinguished service, and meritorious service medals to Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel during the 18th ICG Investiture Ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The medals included six President’s Tatrakshak Medals for Distinguished Service, 11 Tatrakshak Medals for Gallantry, and 15 Tatrakshak Medals for Meritorious Service, recognizing the personnel's exemplary service and bravery from 2022 to 2024.





During the ceremony, Defence Minister Singh commended the ICG for its significant achievements in maritime safety, security, and humanitarian operations. Over the past year, the ICG apprehended 14 boats and 115 pirates, seized drugs worth approximately ₹37,000 Crores, and saved 169 lives through rescue operations. Additionally, they provided medical assistance to 29 seriously injured individuals.





Singh highlighted the ICG's role in ensuring coastal security and its proactive efforts against piracy, terrorism, and illegal activities.





He emphasised the importance of the ICG in maintaining India's sovereignty and internal security, given the country's extensive coastline. The Minister also noted the emergence of unconventional threats such as cyber-attacks and GPS spoofing, urging the ICG to remain vigilant.





The Government has committed to strengthening the ICG with a budget increase of 26.50% for the financial year 2025-26, amounting to ₹9,676.70 Crores. This includes the procurement of new vessels and vehicles to enhance the ICG's capabilities.





The ceremony concluded with the Defence Minister interacting with the awardees and their families, marking a significant recognition of their dedication and service to the nation.





