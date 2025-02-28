



India and Malaysia have expanded their defence ties, focusing on several key areas including Su-30 upkeep cooperation, defence production, and emerging technologies like AI and cybersecurity.





India and Malaysia have taken significant steps to enhance their bilateral defence cooperation, particularly in the maintenance of Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets. During the 13th meeting of the Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee (MIDCOM), held in Kuala Lumpur, both countries exchanged the finalised terms of reference (ToR) for establishing a Su-30 forum. This forum aims to facilitate closer cooperation between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) by exchanging expertise and best practices in Su-30 maintenance, thereby improving the maintenance practices of both air forces.

The MIDCOM meeting, co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Secretary General of Malaysia’s Ministry of Defence, Lokman Hakim Bin Ali, highlighted the growing bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the regular engagements between their armed forces over recent years. The discussions also focused on expanding defence ties in areas such as maritime security, the defence industry, and multilateral engagements. Additionally, both countries agreed to enhance cooperation in emerging areas like cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, India and Malaysia reaffirmed their commitment to implementing new initiatives under the defence pillar of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as envisioned by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anwar Ibrahim. They also agreed to form a joint focus group to address non-traditional maritime security threats. India emphasized its support for ASEAN centrality and unity, recognizing Malaysia's crucial role in promoting regional security and unity as the chair of ASEAN and the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus).





India-Malaysia Defence Cooperation





Su-30 Upkeep Cooperation: Both countries have established a Su-30 forum to enhance cooperation in maintaining their respective Su-30 fleets. This includes exchanging expertise and best practices for the Russian-origin fighter jets.





Defence Production And Industry Collaboration: India highlighted its defence industry capabilities and encouraged partnerships with Malaysian companies. This collaboration aims to support Malaysia's modernisation and capability enhancement programs.





Emerging Areas of Cooperation: The two nations are also deepening their cooperation in cybersecurity, AI, and maritime security threats. They have agreed to form a joint focus group to address non-traditional maritime security challenges.





India's Domestic Defence Manufacturing





Production Goals: The Indian Air Force (IAF) aims to produce at least 35-40 fighter aircraft annually to replace ageing fleets. This includes the production of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), with a target of 24 aircraft per year starting next year.





Private Sector Involvement: The IAF also hopes to involve private industries in the "Make in India" initiative, potentially adding another 12-18 aircraft per year to the production numbers.





Importance of Domestic Equipment: The IAF chief emphasised the need for domestic defence equipment to sustain long wars, relying on a mix of existing stock and industry production capacity.





Technological Advancements





Automation and AI: The IAF is rapidly adopting automation and AI technologies to enhance efficiency and reduce time spent on various tasks. This includes automating systems and prognosis, which has provided efficient solutions.





