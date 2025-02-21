



The Indian and Pakistani armies are scheduled to hold a flag meeting today, February 21, 2025, at the Chakan Da Bagh crossing point in Poonch district. This meeting is set against a backdrop of heightened tensions following recent incidents of cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.





The flag meeting will take place near the LoC at Chakan Da Bagh, with senior officers from both sides participating.





The meeting comes in response to a surge in military activities and firing incidents in the region. Recent reports indicate that the Indian Army retaliated to small arms fire from Pakistani troops on February 16, which followed a series of terrorist activities in the area.





The primary aim of this meeting is to discuss the recent firing incidents and to seek ways to de-escalate tensions between the two nations along the border.





This dialogue represents an effort to maintain peace and security in a region that has seen numerous conflicts and skirmishes over the years.





PTI







