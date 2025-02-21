



Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised the commitment of India and the United States to further strengthen their bilateral ties, highlighting the importance of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





Speaking at the Asia Economic Dialogue, Goyal noted that the friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump is pivotal for enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including investment, business, and technology.





Goyal remarked that India and the US do not merely compete but complement each other, suggesting that the current dynamics present a significant opportunity for Indian businesses to expand. He encouraged industries to view this moment as a chance to enhance competitiveness and produce high-quality products that can benefit both countries.





Goyal stated, "I think that India and the United States want to improve their relationship... Every year it is increasing," indicating optimism about future collaborations. He mentioned that both nations are focused on deepening their strategic partnership in defence and trade, with plans to finalize a significant trade agreement by the end of 2025. This agreement aims to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.





The discussions also included addressing concerns about non-transparent trading practices from other economies and facilitating smoother import-export processes between India and the US. Goyal's remarks reflect a broader strategy to enhance economic ties while leveraging each country's competitive strengths, ensuring mutual benefits in trade and investment efforts.





