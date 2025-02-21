



Donald Trump has again raised concerns about $21 million in US funding allocated for voter turnout efforts in India, alleging it may be a "kickback scheme". Trump questioned why the U.S. is spending millions on voter turnout in India when there are issues in the U.S. He also questioned funding for strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh ($29 million) and biodiversity in Nepal ($19 million).





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has responded by demanding a probe into what they call a "deep state" angle, claiming the funds were used to sustain "deep-state assets" in India. BJP leaders have suggested a possible connection to the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, calling for an investigation into whether they were beneficiaries of the alleged "kickback scheme".





Trump's remarks came after the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced the cancellation of the $21 million funding for voter turnout efforts in India. DOGE also posted a list of scrapped US taxpayer-funded projects, which included the India voter turnout initiative.





Trump's concerns echo those he raised a day prior, where he questioned the necessity of the funding, especially considering India's economic position and tariffs on US goods. He also compared the situation to concerns over Russian interference in US elections, suggesting the funding was intended to influence the outcome of elections. Despite his concerns, Trump has maintained that he has respect for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





ANI







