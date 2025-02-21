



India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has responded to Bangladesh's call for the revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) by emphasizing that "everyone in South Asia is aware" of the factors responsible for stymieing the organization.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that the lack of political will among member states, particularly between India and Pakistan, has hindered SAARC's effectiveness and progress in addressing regional issues.





Randhir Jaiswal, highlighted significant challenges faced by the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), implicitly attributing these issues to Pakistan's actions. During a weekly briefing, he stated, "Everyone in South Asia is aware of which country and what activities are responsible for stymieing SAARC," without directly naming Pakistan.

This statement comes in the context of Bangladesh's renewed efforts to revitalize SAARC, which has struggled with effectiveness due to various geopolitical tensions, particularly between India and Pakistan. Jaiswal indicated that discussions regarding SAARC took place during a meeting between India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Bangladesh's Foreign Advisor in Muscat, where concerns about terrorism were also addressed.

SAARC has faced numerous obstacles, including political rivalries and a lack of consensus among member states, which have often hindered its initiatives. The organization operates on a principle of unanimity, allowing any member to block decisions, which has led to stagnation in progress. The ongoing geopolitical tensions and historical conflicts within the region have significantly impacted SAARC's ability to foster collaboration and address shared challenges effectively.

Randhir Jaiswal revealed that SAARC was discussed during a meeting between External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar and Bangladesh's Foreign Advisor Touhid Hossain in Muscat.





Bangladesh's Interim Chief Adviser, Dr. Muhammad Yunus, has been vocal about the need to rejuvenate SAARC, citing its potential to tackle pressing regional challenges such as security, economic cooperation, and humanitarian crises like the Rohingya refugee situation.





He urged member countries to seize opportunities for dialogue, particularly during upcoming international meetings like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.





The MEA's remarks reflect a broader sentiment that while there is a desire for regional cooperation, historical tensions and national interests often take precedence over collective action.





The last SAARC summit was held in 2014, and since then, efforts to convene have been thwarted by political disagreements, particularly between India and Pakistan.





