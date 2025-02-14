



India and the United States have jointly urged Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not utilised for cross-border terrorist activities. This call was made during a press conference on February 14, 2025, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism and eliminating terrorist safe havens globally.





Following bilateral talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump, both countries have affirmed their united stance against terrorism, with a particular emphasis on cross-border terrorism.

Both leaders reinforced the need to combat terrorism globally and eliminate terrorist safe havens. PM Modi and President Trump jointly urged Pakistan to ensure its territory is not used for cross-border terrorist attacks and to bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks.

India and the U.S. committed to strengthening cooperation against terrorist groups, including Al-Qa'ida, ISIS, Jaish-e Mohammad, and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba.



In their joint statement, both leaders emphasised the necessity for Pakistan to bring to justice the perpetrators of significant terrorist attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the Pathankot attack in 2016. They highlighted that concerted action is essential to eradicate cross-border terrorism, which has been a persistent issue for India, primarily attributed to groups based in Pakistan such as Jaish-e Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba.





Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude towards President Trump for approving the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the Mumbai attacks, stating that Indian courts would now take appropriate action against him. The leaders also committed to strengthening cooperation against various terrorist threats, including those posed by Al-Qaida and ISIS.





"I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice," President Trump said.





Nuclear Energy Cooperation





Amendments to Nuclear Legislation: The Indian government plans to amend the Atomic Energy Act and CLNDA to enable greater private sector participation in nuclear energy. This is seen as crucial for unlocking the potential of building large-scale U.S.-designed reactors in India, which has been stalled since the landmark civil nuclear deal was signed in 2008.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump have recently expressed their commitment to advancing civil nuclear cooperation between India and the United States. This initiative follows a significant announcement in India's Union Budget, which proposed amendments to the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act (CLNDA). These amendments aim to facilitate the construction of American-designed nuclear reactors in India, addressing existing legal hurdles that have impeded progress in this area.





The two leaders announced their commitment to fully realise the US-India-123 Civil Nuclear Agreement by moving forward with plans to work together to build US-designed nuclear reactors in India through large scale localisation and possible technology transfer.





In conclusion and in response to the joint statement issued by the two leaders, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticised it as "one-sided" and "misleading," asserting that it ignores India's alleged involvement in sponsoring terrorism. They expressed surprise at such references being included without acknowledging Pakistan's sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.







