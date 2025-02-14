



During a bilateral meeting in Washington, D.C., Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump discussed ways to advance India-U.S. defence ties, including the potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to India. Trump stated that the U.S. would increase military sales to India by billions of dollars. The two leaders also announced plans to finalize a new ten-year Framework for the U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership in the 21st Century.





An excellent meeting with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump at the White House.





New procurement agreements were to be pursued for Javelin anti-tank guided missiles and Stryker Infantry Combat Vehicles in India. Plans to procure six additional P-8I maritime patrol aircraft to enhance India’s maritime surveillance reach in the Indian Ocean Region were announced.





Negotiations were expected to open for a Reciprocal Defence Procurement (RDP) agreement, anticipated to be finalized in 2025, to better align procurement systems and ensure the reciprocal supply of defense goods and services between the two nations.





The leaders resolved to accelerate defense technology cooperation across space, air defense, missile, maritime, and undersea technologies.





A new initiative, the Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance (ASIA), was launched to scale industry partnerships and production in the Indo-Pacific, focusing on underwater domain awareness (UDA) technologies.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump announced plans to establish a new ten-year Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership in the 21st Century. This framework is set to run from 2025 to 2035 and aims to enhance defense cooperation between the two nations, facilitating easier procurement of defense goods and services.





The leaders launched the "US-India COMPACT" (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology), designed to drive transformative change across various sectors, including defense, trade, and technology. This initiative emphasizes a results-driven agenda with initial outcomes expected within the year.





The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a robust defense partnership. They agreed to review arms transfer regulations, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), which will streamline defense trade and technology sharing.





Discussions included the acquisition of additional military equipment, such as six more P-8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft, and initiatives for co-production of Javelin anti-tank guided missiles and Stryker infantry combat vehicles.





The partnership will also focus on advanced technologies in areas like space, air defense, missile systems, and undersea capabilities. The US is reviewing its policy on releasing fifth-generation fighter jets to India, further enhancing military collaboration.





This meeting marks a pivotal moment in US-India relations, reflecting a shared vision for regional security and stability while reinforcing their strategic partnership in defence and technology.





The move to strengthen defence ties occurred amidst concerns over China's increasing military activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and in the Indian Ocean Region.





