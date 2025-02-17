



France has offered India technology for its fifth-generation fighter engine, furthering the strategic defence relationship between the two countries. Safran, a French jet-engine maker, has been a key collaborator with India, providing engines for Indian military helicopters and Rafale fighter jets.





France has agreed to collaborate with India on advanced materials and metallurgy, which are critical for manufacturing key components in military and civilian engines.





Safran intends to establish a Defence Electronics manufacturing facility in India for producing sensors and other vital electronic components for military platforms.





Safran is competing with General Electric (US) and Rolls Royce (UK) to power India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a fifth-generation fighter jet projected to be operational in the mid-2030s. Safran's involvement in India's fifth-generation fighter jet program, particularly the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), contrasts significantly with the U.S. partnership led by General Electric (GE).





Safran is offering a new 110kN thrust engine for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. This engine will be developed in collaboration with India's Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE). A senior official from Safran confirmed that the 110kN thrust engine will have a completely new core design, distinct from the M-88 engines used in the Rafale jets. The engine is designed from the ground up to meet the specific requirements of the AMCA.





Safran has offered India ownership of the engine technology developed through their collaboration, with the goal of providing India with "strategic independence" in designing, developing, and producing military jet engines for both domestic use and export.





France has positioned itself as a reliable partner, emphasising its long-standing support for India, particularly during times of geopolitical tension. Safran's chair highlighted that France has consistently stood by India, contrasting this with the more transactional nature of U.S. partnerships.





In the late 2010s, India partnered with Snecma (now Safran) to upgrade its indigenous Kaveri engine, but the collaboration faced challenges due to Snecma's reluctance to share key technologies.





Some in India's strategic defence community are expressing caution about the French offer, due to past experiences with Safran and concerns about over-reliance on foreign technology.





Finalising deals involving Rafale-Marine fighters and Scorpene submarines could significantly boost India-France strategic ties.





