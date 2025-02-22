



An Indian Army contingent of 120 personnel has departed for Japan to participate in the 6th edition of the India-Japan Joint Military Exercise "Dharma Guardian". This exercise is scheduled to take place from February 24 to March 9, 2025.





The Indian contingent will be represented mainly by troops from a battalion of the MADRAS Regiment, along with troops from other arms and services. The Japanese side will be represented by the 34th Infantry Regiment of the Japan Ground Self Defence Force (JGSDF).





The aim of Exercise Dharma Guardian is to enhance interoperability between the two forces while undertaking joint urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations under UN mandate.





It focuses on high physical fitness, joint planning, and tactical drills, including disaster response strategies. This exercise reinforces bilateral defence cooperation between India and Japan, promoting regional security and stability in line with their shared vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.





Exercise Dharma Guardian is an annual event conducted alternately in India and Japan. The previous edition was held in Rajasthan during February-March 2024.





ANI







