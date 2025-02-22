



Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Shipyard in Kattupalli recently held a significant steel-cutting ceremony for the third of five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) intended for the Indian Navy.





This event took place on February 20, 2025, and was attended by Rear Admiral Satish Shenai along with other senior officials from the Indian Navy, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), and L&T.





As the Ministry of Defence has set the deadline for delivery commencing in mid-2027, HSL outsourced part of its project order to L&T. The order awarded to HSL in August, 2023, is worth ₹19,000 crore. This also helped HSL with a high order book position getting all its facilities busy with ship construction and repair works.





The FSS project is part of a broader effort to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy. These ships will have a displacement of approximately 40,000 tons and are designed to facilitate at-sea replenishment of fuel, ammunition, and supplies. They will also be equipped for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.





The construction aligns with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative by using an entirely indigenous design with components sourced from domestic manufacturers.





The first FSS is expected to be delivered by mid-2027 as part of a contract signed between HSL and the Indian Navy in August 2023. To ensure timely completion, HSL has partnered with L&T for partial construction of two ships.





