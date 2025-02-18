



Indian naval vessels have successfully concluded a recent port call in Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia, enhancing bilateral relations between India and Cambodia.





The Indian Navy's training ships, INS Sujata and ICGS Veera, arrived in Sihanoukville for a four-day visit aimed at fostering friendship and cooperation between the two nations. This visit included various professional exchanges and training sessions focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations.





During their stay, the Indian naval personnel engaged in social interactions with Cambodian officials and participated in friendly sports events. Additionally, the ships were opened to visitors, including members of the Indian diaspora in Cambodia, allowing them to tour the vessels. The successful port call is seen as a testament to the growing ties and mutual understanding between the Indian Navy and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.





INS Sujata is a large offshore patrol vessel. Equipped with a light helicopter, it is primarily used to patrol India’s exclusive economic zone, as well as for surveillance and training roles.

At 101 metres stem-to-stern, it is capable of being up-armed for use as a light frigate. It entered service in 1993.

Commissioned in 2019, the ICGS Veera is a lighter, faster offshore patrol vessel, and also carries a light helicopter.





This engagement marks a significant step in strengthening maritime cooperation and friendship between India and Cambodia.





A total of 24 Indian naval ships have taken part in 17 port calls to the Kingdom.

INS Sujata also carried and delivered an Infantry Weapon Training Simulator system, which was gifted to the Royal Cambodian Army (RCA) by the Indian Army to aid in the RCA’s training activities.

“The successful port call by INS Sujata and ICGS Veera reinforces the growing defence cooperation between India and Cambodia,” added the embassy.





PhnomPenhPost







