



Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha recently addressed the ongoing tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, asserting that the Indian Army is providing a "befitting reply" to ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops.





This statement comes in the wake of renewed cross-border firing incidents, particularly one that occurred on February 16 in the Poonch sector, prompting immediate retaliation from Indian forces.





Sinha emphasised the coordination between the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces, stating that there are clear directives to combat terrorism and maintain peace in the region. He remarked, "Whatever action is being taken in this regard, there will be no break in it; it will continue uninterrupted".





The LG's comments reflect a commitment to ensuring stability and security in Jammu and Kashmir, especially following recent attacks that resulted in casualties among Indian soldiers due to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) incident on February 11.





The situation along the LoC has escalated recently, with multiple incidents of sniper fire reported. Sinha noted that despite these provocations, the Indian Army remains fully capable of responding effectively to any threats. He reiterated that anti-terror operations would persist as a top priority for the administration.





Sinha's statements underscore a strong stance against cross-border aggression while reaffirming the commitment to peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir.





