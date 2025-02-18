



On February 17, 2025, the Indian Army officially handed over an Infantry Weapon Training Simulator to the Royal Cambodian Army (RCA) in a ceremony attended by senior officials, including H.E. Gen. Hun Manet, the Deputy Commander of the RCA. This donation is part of India's ongoing efforts to enhance defense cooperation and capacity building with Cambodia.





The simulator is designed to improve the training capabilities of the RCA, enabling soldiers to practice and refine their skills in a controlled environment. This initiative reflects India's commitment to supporting the modernization of military training in Cambodia and strengthening bilateral defense ties.





The donation coincided with a visit by an Indian Navy training squadron to Cambodia, emphasizing the growing defence engagement between the two nations. This event is seen as a step towards deeper military collaboration and mutual support in regional security matters.





