



The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, met with Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), at the Defence Ministry in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte today. The meeting took place just three days before the Defence Secretary’s scheduled visit to India for Aero India 2025, a premier biennial air show and aviation exhibition.





According to sources from the Defence Ministry, Secretary Thuyacontha will attend the five-day event in Bengaluru from February 10 to 14, accompanied by two senior officers, including a representative from the Sri Lanka Air Force. The exhibition, organised by India’s Defence Exhibition Organisation under the Ministry of Defence, will host business visitors during the first three days before opening to the general public on the final two days.





The Indian delegation at today’s meeting included Defence Adviser Captain Anand Mukundan and Assistant Defence Adviser Lieutenant Colonel Mandeep Singh Negi. Defence Secretary Thuyacontha warmly welcomed the delegation, and the discussions revolved around strengthening long-standing defence ties between India and Sri Lanka. Both parties exchanged views on regional security and maritime cooperation, emphasising the importance of enhancing collaboration in these areas.





High Commissioner Jha reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka in defence and security matters, particularly in counter-terrorism, maritime security, and disaster response. In response, Defence Secretary Thuyacontha expressed gratitude for India’s continued assistance and acknowledged the critical role of defence partnerships in maintaining regional stability and security.





The meeting concluded with an exchange of mementoes to mark the occasion. The Military Liaison Officer of the Sri Lankan Defence Ministry was also present at the discussions.





Sri Lanka News







