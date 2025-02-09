



ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed that there are no glitches in the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission. ISRO successfully performed the docking of satellites as part of the SpaDeX on January 16. Following the docking, control of the two satellites as a single object was achieved.





Narayanan clarified that the mission is proceeding step by step, with ongoing studies and planned experiments.





On January 16, ISRO successfully performed the docking of satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) and the space agency also announced that post docking, control of two satellites as a single object was successful.





ISRO's Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission, involving the SDX-01 and SDX-02 spacecraft, has encountered technical issues that are delaying the undocking process. The two satellites successfully docked on January 16, 2025, after an initial postponement from January 7.

Technical issues have caused delays in the undocking of the two spacecraft, initially planned for late January or early February. According to a senior ISRO scientist, undocking is now expected to occur in March-April.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan stated that the agency is still reviewing the undocking process for the SpaDeX satellites and that the move could take a while. He mentioned the need to consider the financial aspects of such projects and maximise their utilisation. Narayanan clarified that there are no glitches in the SpaDeX mission, and ISRO is proceeding step by step, conducting studies and planning further experiments.





ISRO successfully conducted an ignition trial of the indigenous CE20 cryogenic engine, which will be advantageous for future missions.





On February 2, ISRO reported that orbit raising operations to position the satellite to the designated orbital slot could not be carried out due to valve issues.





The Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) Mission was postponed after the satellites drifted more than expected during a manoeuvre.





Docking and undocking capabilities are essential for missions requiring heavy payloads, such as the Bharatiya Antariksha Station and Chandrayaan-4.





Gaganyaan Mission: The first uncrewed mission is in progress, with activities underway at Sriharikota. The vehicle for the Gaganyaan mission is being designed to meet human-rating standards.





Other developed space-faring nations are appreciating India's achievements in complex technologies.





Agencies







