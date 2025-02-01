



The Sailing Vessel of the Indian Navy, the INSV Tarini, which is circumnavigating the globe, crossed Point Nemo on January 30, 2025. This is the Oceanic Point of Inaccessibility, the most remote location on the planet, around 2688 kilometres from the nearest landmass.





The ship is sailed by Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A of the Indian Navy, a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Indian Navy’s women officers, promoting scientific research and oceanic exploration.





They collected water samples from the remotest point which will be analysed by the National Institute of Oceanography.





These samples would provide vital information about ocean conditions, marine biodiversity and chemical composition.





The ship left Goa on October 2, 2024 and traversed the Indian Ocean, they arrived in Fremantle, Australia to a friendly reception.





The next leg of the journey to Lyttelton Port, New Zealand was difficult as the crew members navigated the Great Australian Bight and the Tasman Sea, facing the strong winds and mighty waves in their way.





They stopped for a while to check on their boat after which they sailed round the Cape of Good Hope before heading to the Antarctic, a place where only a few can reach on sailboats.





After crossing the Pacific, they faced 2 cyclones and the cold of the Southern Ocean which damaged their boat.





However, the crew braved the storms calmly and after 3 months and thousands of miles of sailing, they passed the remotest part of the planet.





Their journey continues as they head to Port Stanley. The crew are sailing around the earth as a part of the Sagar Parikrama expeditions, a long-running series of journeys spearheaded by the Indian Navy whose earlier editions produced all of the country’s 8 sailors who circumnavigated the earth via the Great Capes of the Southern Ocean.





