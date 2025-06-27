



India’s position on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) remains resolute despite repeated appeals from Pakistan to lift the suspension imposed on the historic 1960 agreement. Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil has categorically dismissed Pakistan’s letters—four in total since April 23, 2025—as mere formalities that will not alter India’s stance.





He emphasised that the decision to suspend the treaty was made in the national interest and will not be reviewed, regardless of Pakistan’s persistent requests. Patil assured that “the water under the Indus Waters Treaty is not going anywhere,” signalling that India has no intention to revisit its decision at this time.





The suspension of the treaty followed the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. In response, India not only put the IWT in abeyance but also halted trade with Pakistan and launched Operation Sindoor against terrorist camps in Pakistan-controlled territory. These actions triggered several days of cross-border clashes before a mutual cessation of hostilities was agreed upon.





Pakistan’s leadership, particularly Bilawal Bhutto of the Pakistan Peoples Party, has responded with strong rhetoric, warning of possible war if India denies Pakistan its “rightful share” of water under the treaty. Bhutto’s statements, which included threats of retaliation and references to “blood and water flowing,” were dismissed by Patil as politically motivated and empty threats. Patil reiterated that India is not intimidated by such rhetoric and that decisions regarding the treaty will continue to prioritize India’s interests.





In addition to the diplomatic standoff, India has formally requested a pause in World Bank-mediated proceedings related to disputes over the Kishanganga and Ratle hydropower projects. The Indian government has asked the World Bank-appointed neutral expert to suspend the agreed work programme, which includes Pakistan’s written submissions and joint discussions scheduled for later in the year. The World Bank has not yet responded to this request.





Meanwhile, reports indicate that India is working to divert water previously allocated to Pakistan under the IWT for use in Indian states such as Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. The Jal Shakti Ministry is reportedly expediting infrastructure projects to ensure that this water is fully utilized within India.





India’s government has made it clear that Pakistan’s diplomatic overtures and threats will not influence its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty suspended. The current policy is driven by national security considerations and a broader strategy to address cross-border terrorism, with the government asserting that any future decisions will be made solely in India’s interest.





Based On A PTI Report





