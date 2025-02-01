



The Israel Air Force (IAF) conducted airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley overnight on January 31, 2025. This operation marked a significant escalation as it was the first strike since a ceasefire agreement was established between Israel and Lebanon.





The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) stated that the targets included a military site with underground facilities for weapon development and smuggling routes along the Syria-Lebanon border, which Hezbollah reportedly uses to transfer arms.





The airstrikes were prompted by Hezbollah's recent actions, including the launch of a reconnaissance drone into Israeli airspace, which was intercepted by the IAF.





The IDF characterised this drone incursion as a violation of the ceasefire agreements between the two parties. Following the strikes, reports indicated that at least two individuals were killed in the attack, according to Lebanon's health ministry.





This military action underscores ongoing tensions in the region, as both Israel and Hezbollah have accused each other of violating ceasefire terms. The situation remains volatile, with potential implications for future negotiations and regional stability.





