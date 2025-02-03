



Beyond the domestic TROPEX-25, the Indian Navy maintains a robust schedule of bilateral and multilateral exercises with navies around the world. From Milan to JIMEX and more, take a look at exercises held by the Indian Navy





Held off India’s western coast from January 30-31, TROPEX-25 garnered attention for featuring the active participation of senior military leadership across the services, including Lieutenant General Johnson P Mathew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), and vice chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





TROPEX-25 included an array of dynamic naval operations involving Indian Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft. The top brass embarked aboard premier vessels like the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam, stealth frigate INS Satpura, and the amphibious vessel INS Jalashwa.





Highlights included precision missile, gun, and rocket firings, anti-submarine warfare drills, and amphibious landings by Indian Army troops. The exercise also demonstrated the Navy’s aerial strength, with MiG-29K fighter jets and helicopters performing bomb busts, rocket firings, and low-level aerobatics, showcasing the Navy’s ability to project air power across the maritime domain.





FirstPost







