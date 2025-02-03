



The Indian Army recently conducted a significant session focused on Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) at the Brahmastra Yudhyasva event, held from January 31 to February 1, 2025, at the Panagarh Military Station. This initiative is part of the Army's broader strategy to enhance its strategic preparedness and operational capabilities in a rapidly evolving security environment.





The session featured insights from military experts, including Nitin Gokhale and Anshuman Narang, who discussed various aspects of MDO, particularly the integration of space operations into military strategies.





The focus on MDO reflects the Indian Army's commitment to developing capabilities that span land, air, cyber, and space domains. This holistic approach is essential for maintaining operational readiness against diverse threats.





The Brahmastra Corps has been actively engaged in rigorous training exercises aimed at enhancing individual and collective skills among troops. These exercises are designed to simulate real-world scenarios and improve tactical responses in multi-domain environments.





This session aligns with the Indian Army's Vision 2047, which aims to transform the force into a modern, agile, and technology-enabled entity capable of deterring and winning conflicts across various operational spectrums. The emphasis is on joint operations and integration among different branches of the armed forces to ensure effective responses to emerging challenges.





The Brahmastra Yudhyasva event underscores the Indian Army's proactive approach in adapting to modern warfare dynamics and enhancing its strategic capabilities through comprehensive training and expert deliberations.





