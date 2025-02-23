



The Indian Navy has officially handed over the decommissioned INS Guldar, a Landing Ship Tank (Medium), to the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation Limited (MTDC) on February 21, 2025. This significant initiative marks the first time in India that a decommissioned naval vessel will be transformed into an underwater museum and artificial reef, located near the Nivati Rocks off the coast of Vengurla in Sindhudurg District.





INS Guldar was built at Gdynia Shipyard in Poland and commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 30, 1985. It served for nearly 39 years, participating in over 490 beaching operations and various military operations before its decommissioning on January 12, 2024.





The MTDC will undertake the conversion of INS Guldar into an underwater museum. This process includes thorough cleaning of the ship to eliminate any hazardous materials, ensuring compliance with environmental regulations, and obtaining necessary clearances before scuttling the vessel.





The project aims to enhance marine conservation efforts while also boosting local tourism. Scuttled ships serve as artificial reefs that foster marine biodiversity by providing habitats for various marine organisms. This initiative is expected to create new recreational opportunities such as diving and fishing, thereby benefiting local communities economically.





By transforming INS Guldar into an underwater museum, its historical legacy will be preserved for future generations, allowing them to learn about its role in India's naval history.





This landmark project reflects a growing trend internationally where decommissioned vessels are repurposed as artificial reefs, contributing to ecological sustainability and tourism development.





