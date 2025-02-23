



Taiwan has issued a strong response following the recent launch of a Chinese satellite that flew over its airspace. This event has heightened tensions as Taiwan prepares for upcoming elections, with officials expressing readiness to respond to any potential threats.





On January 9, 2024, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) confirmed that a Chinese satellite, named the Einstein Probe, had successfully launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre. The satellite's trajectory took it over southern Taiwan, prompting the government to issue an island-wide air raid alert. Mobile phones across Taiwan received notifications urging citizens to remain vigilant for their safety.





The alert coincided with crucial presidential elections in Taiwan, which have been marked by concerns over China's influence and interference. Taiwanese officials characterized the satellite launch as part of Beijing's "grey zone" tactics aimed at intimidating Taiwan, particularly during sensitive political periods.





Foreign Minister Joseph Wu emphasized that the alert was necessary due to the potential for debris from the rocket to fall into Taiwanese territory. He reiterated that while the satellite posed no immediate threat due to its high altitude, the MND would continue to monitor the situation closely and maintain readiness to respond if necessary.





In conjunction with the satellite launch, Taiwan reported increased military activity from China in its vicinity. The MND noted that several Chinese aircraft and naval vessels were detected near Taiwan, further contributing to regional tensions.





This incident underscores the ongoing complexities in cross-strait relations and the heightened military posture both sides are adopting in light of political developments.





ANI







