



India's space agency, ISRO, is taking a distinctive approach for its planned crewed lunar mission, set for 2040. Unlike NASA, which relies on large rockets for lunar missions, ISRO will utilise multiple smaller launches and advanced docking technology to assemble the spacecraft in orbit. This strategy was articulated by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan during an interview with the Times of India.





"One option is to build a huge rocket and take a single module. But what will you do with that rocket thereafter? Economically, we have to understand and really look at all aspects. So, we are not going to build a huge rocket. We are going to have multiple modules," the ISRO chief told TOI.





Brilliant. India learns the lesson NASA and the US Congress refused to for 15 years, as they spent billions on bloated rocket programs while the private industry pushed for rapid reuse. The answer to sustainable space exploration is distributed launch and in-space refueling.





India is making significant strides in its space exploration ambitions, with plans to send an astronaut to the Moon by 2040 and establish its own space station by 2035. These goals were articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reflect the country's commitment to advancing human spaceflight capabilities.





India making the right choice for a lunar landing architecture. Still a long time in the future but India have all the skills needed.

India aims to land its first astronaut on the Moon by 2040. This mission will utilise a cost-effective approach involving multiple launches and advanced docking technology, rather than relying on a single large rocket. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has already begun testing these docking technologies, which were successfully demonstrated during the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) earlier this year. The upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission will also play a crucial role in developing the necessary technologies for lunar landing and sample return, further preparing India for its ambitious Moon mission.





Establishment of A Space Station by 2035





India's plans include the creation of the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (Indian Space Station) by 2035. This station will consist of five modules that will be launched separately and assembled in orbit using docking technology. The first module's development has already been approved, with expectations for it to be operational by 2035. The space station will serve as a hub for scientific research and future missions, including those to the Moon and potentially beyond.





The advancements in docking technology are essential not only for the Moon mission but also for the assembly of the space station in orbit. ISRO's focus on mastering these techniques is seen as critical for long-term space missions, with ongoing tests planned to refine these capabilities. Additionally, ISRO is exploring missions to Venus and Mars as part of its broader vision for space exploration.





American Experts All Praise For ISRO's Idea



American experts have expressed admiration for the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) innovative approach to space missions, particularly its decision to forgo reliance on large rockets in favour of cost-effective strategies.

Eric Berger, a prominent spaceflight reporter, highlighted this perspective in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter). He criticised NASA and the U.S. government for their significant financial investments in the Space Launch System (SLS), which is intended for missions like Artemis to the Moon. Berger emphasized that ISRO's method of using multiple smaller launches and in-space refuelling presents a more sustainable model for future space exploration.

ISRO's strategy includes utilizing existing technologies and optimizing resources, which has led to substantial cost savings compared to traditional methods employed by agencies like NASA. For instance, ISRO has successfully launched missions such as Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan at a fraction of the cost that similar missions would incur under NASA's framework. This efficiency stems from ISRO's practice of conducting most operations in-house and minimizing pre-launch testing costs.

The Indian agency plans to further develop this approach for its upcoming crewed lunar mission slated for 2040, which will involve assembling spacecraft modules in orbit rather than relying on a single massive rocket. This innovative strategy aligns with Berger's view that distributed launch systems are key to sustainable space exploration.

