



On February 14, 2025, the Indian Navy successfully launched its eighth Missile Cum Ammunition (MCA) Barge, designated LSAM 11, at Mira Bhayandar, Maharashtra.





This event marks a significant enhancement in the Navy's logistics capabilities, as these barges are crucial for the transportation of missiles and ammunition to various naval platforms.





The launch ceremony was held at the facilities of SECON Engineering Projects, which is responsible for the construction of these barges.





The MCA barges are part of India's ongoing efforts to bolster its naval logistics and operational readiness through indigenous design and manufacturing initiatives. The LSAM 11 is expected to play a vital role in supporting naval operations by ensuring efficient supply chain management for critical munitions.





