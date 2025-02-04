There is no respite for Pakistan security forces, including its Army, as the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces are proving a major challenge. Four security men were killed in North Waziristan district in an attack by Tehrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP) cadres and several others were injured on Monday. Several attacks were carried out on security forces by the Baloch nationalist rebels during the past 72 hours.





In recent days, Pakistan has faced several security challenges, particularly from rebel groups like the Tehrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatists. Here are the key developments:





On Monday, an attack by TTP cadres on a security checkpoint in the Darweshta area of Spinwam tehsil, North Waziristan, resulted in the deaths of four security personnel. Two others were injured in the heavy exchange of fire. Despite the incident occurring early in the morning, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) did not issue a statement until more than 24 hours later. Three TTP cadres were also killed, and a search operation was initiated following the attack.





In a separate incident, the ISPR reported that 10 TTP rebels were killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted in the Bagh area of Khyber district. The operation took place overnight between Sunday and Monday, and a sanitization operation was ongoing to eliminate any remaining terrorists.





In Balochistan, a convoy transporting minerals from the Saindak project was ambushed in the Mangochar area of Kalat district. The attack involved an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and heavy gunfire, injuring at least eight security personnel.





This incident marked the second major attack on Balochistan's highways within 24 hours. Earlier, armed rebels had set up roadblocks in the Bolan area, disarmed guards of a provincial assembly member, and clashed with security forces. The Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility for the Bolan operation.





These events highlight the ongoing security challenges faced by Pakistan, particularly from cross-border rebel activities and internal separatist movements. The TTP, often accused of operating from sanctuaries in Afghanistan, continues to pose a significant threat to Pakistan's security forces. Meanwhile, Balochistan faces rising violence from groups like the BLF and Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which are demanding greater autonomy or independence.





