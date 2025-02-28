



India's maritime sector is poised for significant growth, particularly through the synergy between military and civilian shipbuilding. The recent announcement of the ₹25,000 Crores Maritime Development Fund in Budget 2025 is a pivotal step towards enhancing the country's shipping and shipbuilding capabilities, wrote Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retd).





This fund aims to provide long-term, affordable financing for the shipping and shipbuilding industries, encouraging port development and reducing dependence on foreign shipping finance.





Additionally, the revamped Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy (SBFAP 2.0) offers substantial subsidies to Indian shipyards, making them more competitive globally.





The Indian Navy and Coast Guard's plans to expand their fleet by adding over 180 vessels by 2030 present substantial opportunities for domestic shipyards.





This focus on indigenous shipbuilding not only enhances national security but also promotes self-reliance in critical technologies.





Furthermore, the government's "Make in India" initiative emphasizes building commercial vessels domestically, with potential for servicing foreign naval and commercial vessels, thereby boosting the commercial viability of Indian shipyards.





However, despite these initiatives, India's shipbuilding industry faces challenges such as long construction timelines, inconsistent quality standards, and a lack of integrated maritime clusters.





To overcome these hurdles, fostering global collaborations and investing in R&D for advanced technologies like autonomous and electric vessels are crucial.





The proposed establishment of mega shipbuilding parks in states like Maharashtra, Kerala, and Gujarat, with potential foreign investments from countries like South Korea and Japan, could significantly elevate India's position in the global shipbuilding arena.





In conclusion, the synergy between military and civilian shipbuilding in India holds high potential for growth. By leveraging strategic initiatives, enhancing technological capabilities, and fostering international partnerships, India can position itself as a leading player in the global shipbuilding industry by 2047.





Effective implementation of these strategies will be crucial in transforming India's maritime ambitions into reality.





