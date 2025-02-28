



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with the Indian Navy, successfully conducted flight trials of the indigenous Naval Anti-Ship Missile – Short Range (NASM-SR) on Wednesday (February 26) at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha. This milestone marks a significant advancement in India’s maritime strike capabilities.





The trial showcased the missile’s precision and efficiency in targeting naval vessels while being launched from an Indian Naval Sea King helicopter. The missile successfully engaged a small ship target in a sea-skimming mode, demonstrating its operational effectiveness and combat readiness.





According to the Ministry of Defence, the NASM-SR was tested under challenging conditions to validate its advanced features. The missile incorporates a Man-in-Loop functionality, allowing real-time control and retargeting by the pilot. During the trial, the missile was launched in the Bearing-only Lock-on after launch mode, initially selecting a larger target within the designated search area. However, in the terminal phase, the pilot was able to redirect the missile to a smaller, concealed target, which was successfully struck with pinpoint accuracy.





For enhanced precision, the missile is equipped with an Indigenous Imaging Infra-Red Seeker for terminal guidance. Additionally, it features a high-bandwidth two-way datalink system, enabling the transmission of live seeker images back to the pilot, facilitating in-flight retargeting.





The missile’s navigation and guidance system includes an indigenous Fibre Optic Gyroscope-based Inertial Navigation System (INS) and a Radio Altimeter, ensuring stability and accuracy throughout the flight.





Other Key Features of The NASM-SR Include:





Integrated Avionics Module for seamless onboard processing Electro-Mechanical Actuators for aerodynamic and jet vane control Thermal Batteries for reliable power supply PCB Warhead for enhanced lethality Solid Propulsion System, consisting of an in-line eject able booster and a long-burn sustainer for extended range





Indigenous Development And Production





The NASM-SR has been developed through collaboration between multiple DRDO laboratories, including the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL).





The missile’s production is currently underway, with Development cum Production Partners working alongside Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), start-ups, and other key industry partners. This initiative aligns with India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, reinforcing indigenous capabilities in defence manufacturing.





The successful testing of NASM-SR is a major step toward strengthening India’s maritime defence, ensuring a formidable deterrent against potential threats in naval warfare. The DRDO and the Indian Navy are expected to continue further evaluations before inducting the missile into operational service.





Organiser News







