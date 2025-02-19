



India's mobile phone exports have experienced a remarkable surge, increasing by nearly 50% during the first ten months of the fiscal year (April to January), reaching approximately ₹1.5 lakh crore (around $18 billion). This growth is primarily driven by record production of iPhones in India, with Apple playing a pivotal role in this expansion. In the same period last year, exports were valued at ₹1 lakh crore.





Apple's iPhone exports alone accounted for nearly ₹1 lakh crore, a significant rise from ₹60,000 crore in the previous fiscal year. This indicates a strong demand for iPhones produced in India, which now serves as a crucial manufacturing hub for Apple alongside its operations in China.





While Apple dominates the export landscape, Samsung has also contributed to the figures with exports estimated at around ₹34,500 crore during the current fiscal year.





The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) forecasts that total mobile phone exports could reach ₹1.8 lakh crore by the end of the fiscal year, marking an approximate 40% growth compared to last year's figures.





The surge in exports is largely attributed to the government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which incentivizes local manufacturing and has significantly boosted India's electronics sector. The scheme is expected to help India achieve its ambitious target of becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse with an estimated production value reaching ₹5.1 lakh crore.





The United States has emerged as a key market for Indian smartphone exports, reflecting a shift in global supply chains influenced by geopolitical factors and companies' strategic decisions to diversify manufacturing locations away from China.





This growth trajectory not only highlights India's potential as a major player in the global electronics market but also underscores the effectiveness of government policies aimed at enhancing local manufacturing capabilities.





TOI







