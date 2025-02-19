



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested three men for allegedly leaking sensitive information about Indian defence establishments to Pakistan-based intelligence operatives. The three men, Vethan Laxman Tandel, Akshay Ravi Naik, and Abhilash P. A., were arrested on Tuesday with the assistance of local police.





According to the NIA, the accused were in contact with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) through social media and were sharing sensitive information about the Karwar and Kochi naval bases in exchange for money. The accused received monthly payments of ₹5,000 for eight months.





This case is part of a larger espionage network that surfaced in January 2021. The NIA took over the case in June 2023 and has since arrested eight individuals. The agency has already chargesheeted five individuals, including two absconding Pakistani operatives. The NIA is continuing its investigation into the case.





Agencies







