by Commodore Johnson Odakkal



The Indian Navy’s unveiling of its Naval Aviation Roadmap is more than a policy document—it is a declaration of intent. With the world’s naval forces moving decisively toward fifth-generation carrier-based airpower, India’s need for an indigenous naval stealth fighter is no longer a mere aspiration but a strategic imperative. The Naval Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (NAMCA), if realised, could define India’s maritime airpower trajectory for decades.





The Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is no longer a passive maritime highway; it is a contested theatre where airpower determines supremacy. China’s rapid naval expansion, including its J-35 stealth carrier fighter, has altered the balance of power. With the US, France, and the UK deploying F-35B/C fighters on their carriers, and Russia hinting at a Su-57 naval variant, India’s operational readiness will be compromised if it does not field a comparable platform. The deployment of fifth-generation naval fighters is not about prestige—it is about survival in an evolving security environment.





Carrier-based stealth fighters enhance Carrier Strike Group (CSG) effectiveness, reinforce A2/AD (Anti-Access/Area Denial) strategies, and ensure strategic autonomy in the maritime domain. Without NAMCA, India risks becoming permanently dependent on foreign suppliers, a situation that could have severe operational and strategic consequences.





A Silent Push





While India has championed self-reliance through initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, there exists a parallel, often understated effort to keep India tied to foreign aerospace suppliers. This push manifests in subtle yet significant ways, often creating a narrative where imports appear as the only viable option while indigenous efforts are consistently downplayed.





A major challenge in this dynamic is the perception of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which has not been helped by the PSU’s ethos and track record. Repeated delays in HAL projects and inefficiencies have made it a convenient scapegoat for justifying foreign acquisitions. While HAL has indeed struggled with timelines, the TEJAS program has proven that persistence leads to success. The same could have been true for the TEJAS Navy, had it been given structured backing. The failure of the Kaveri engine should have led to increased investment in indigenous jet propulsion research, not a blanket shift toward dependence on foreign engine manufacturers.





Instead, what is unfolding is a strategic side-lining of HAL in favour of foreign suppliers, often under the guise of “urgent operational requirements”. While HAL undoubtedly requires reform, the alternative cannot be outsourcing India’s aerospace future to Western or Russian contractors.





This narrative also plays out in how foreign deals, initially presented as interim solutions, become long-term dependencies. The MiG-21, originally acquired as a short-term measure, remained in service for decades, causing repeated operational and safety issues. The Sukhoi-30MKI was produced under license, but India never received full access to critical technologies, leading to dependency on Russia for spares and upgrades. Even the highly successful Rafale deal, while providing India with world-class aircraft, ensures that supply chains remain firmly under foreign control.





The question then arises—will NAMCA development suffer the same fate? Will an initial “gap-filler” like the Rafale-M or F/A-18 Super Hornet become the de facto long-term solution for India’s aircraft carriers? Unless India fully commits to NAMCA’s success, there is a very real risk that this “interim” dependency will transform into another permanent import-driven strategy.





Reformed HAL With Private Aerospace Collaboration





The answer is not to abandon HAL, but to fix it. Rather than forcing reliance on foreign manufacturers, India must restructure its aerospace industry. Private sector giants like Tata Advanced Systems, L&T, and Mahindra Aerospace must play a more significant role in driving efficiency and innovation, while HAL refocuses on R&D and design rather than production bottlenecks.





A dedicated naval aviation R&D division is essential to ensure that NAMCA does not become another air force-first project with naval modifications as an afterthought. The parallel development of Kaveri Mk2 or a next-generation indigenous propulsion system is non-negotiable, ensuring India does not remain dependent on GE’s F414 or other foreign engines.





Any foreign collaboration must involve genuine Technology Transfer (ToT), not just assembly rights. India’s past defence deals have often been structured in a way where the bulk of technology remains under foreign control. If ToT agreements fail to include core aerospace technologies, they only serve to further India’s dependency rather than alleviate it.





Inspiration From India’s Missile And Space Programs





India’s successes in the missile and space domains provide a blueprint for NAMCA’s development. The BrahMos missile program was built despite scepticism from international players, proving that joint development with real technology sharing is possible. ISRO’s Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions, executed without Western dependence, have placed India among the world’s leading space powers.





If India could independently master spaceflight and missile technology, there is no reason why it cannot do the same in carrier-based stealth fighter development. The key lies in long-term commitment, stable funding, and a refusal to accept imported solutions as permanent fixes.





Envisioning A NAMCA Roadmap





For NAMCA to transition from a vision to an operational reality, a structured, phased roadmap is essential. This ensures that the project remains on track, receives dedicated resources, and progresses through clearly defined milestones without falling into the trap of endless development cycles.





2025-2030: Strengthening the Aerospace Ecosystem. The first phase of the roadmap must focus on establishing the foundational infrastructure and expertise needed for NAMCA’s success. Independent funding must be allocated for NAMCA, separate from the IAF’s AMCA program, to prevent priority conflicts that could delay its progress. A dedicated naval aviation R&D division should be formed, ensuring direct collaboration between aeronautical engineers and carrier operations specialists. The most critical challenge in this phase will be accelerating indigenous engine development. Without a reliable high-thrust jet engine, NAMCA will be forced to depend on foreign alternatives, jeopardising true self-reliance. Realistic testing milestones must be set, allowing steady progress without the risk of repeated failures derailing the program.





2030-2035: First Prototypes & Carrier Trials. By 2032, NAMCA should achieve its first prototype flight, marking a significant milestone in India’s journey toward developing a homegrown naval stealth fighter. Following this, extensive testing on aircraft carriers will be necessary to validate deck-based take-off and landing capabilities. INS Vikrant and INS Vishal will serve as proving grounds, ensuring that NAMCA is fully compatible with India’s carrier operations. This phase will also focus on integrating full stealth features, advanced electronic warfare (EW) suites, and next-generation sensor fusion technologies. These enhancements will enable NAMCA to operate in highly contested battle environments, effectively countering adversaries equipped with advanced air-defence networks.





2035-2040: Operational Deployment. The final phase will see NAMCA’s induction into the Indian Navy’s frontline carrier squadrons. By 2040, the first fully operational squadron should be deployed aboard India’s aircraft carriers, signalling the country’s emergence as a self-sufficient power in naval aviation. This period should also witness the gradual phase-out of imported naval fighters, ensuring that India reduces reliance on foreign suppliers. Beyond domestic deployment, NAMCA could also open export opportunities, positioning India as a global supplier of advanced carrier-based fighters. With many nations seeking cost-effective, fifth-generation naval fighters, India’s aerospace industry could establish itself as a competitive force in the global defence market.





This roadmap ensures that NAMCA does not remain a conceptual project but evolves into a combat-ready aircraft, strengthening India’s strategic autonomy in naval aviation.





India’s Choice—Dependency Or Sovereignty?





India must make a fundamental decision—whether it wants to be a global aerospace leader or remain permanently dependent on foreign suppliers. The temptation to import readily available solutions must be countered by a firm commitment to indigenous innovation. NAMCA must not become a disguised import project under a “Make in India” label.





By reforming HAL, engaging private aerospace leaders, and ensuring real technology transfer, India can break free from cycles of dependency. If ISRO and DRDO could develop world-class technology despite challenges, NAMCA too can succeed—if India commits to it fully. The path to sovereignty in naval aviation is not easy, but it is the only way forward.





The writer is an Indian Navy Veteran and Adjunct Research Faculty (Strategic & Security Studies) at Naval War College, Goa. The views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely those of the author





Text Courtesy: FirstPost







