



On February 25, 2025, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan emphasized the critical importance of integrating India's air and naval power to safeguard national interests and ensure deterrence in the region.





Speaking at a seminar titled "Synergising Air and Naval Forces: Enhancing Combat Power in the Indian Ocean Region," General Chauhan highlighted India's strategic location in the Indian Ocean, which makes its maritime domain a pivotal area of interest.





He stressed that technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and joint operational exercises will be crucial in enhancing India's defence posture.





The seminar, hosted by Headquarters Southern Air Command in collaboration with the Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS), brought together senior officers from various defence branches to discuss synergizing maritime air operations and enhancing combat power.





Air Marshal SP Dharkar, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, underscored the need for real-time intelligence sharing and seamless coordination between the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force to address emerging threats.





The discussions covered modern air-sea battle strategies, the role of unmanned systems in maritime security, and the impact of evolving geopolitical dynamics on defence preparedness.





Experts provided recommendations on optimising force readiness and resource allocation to maintain a strategic advantage in the Indian Ocean Region.





The event reaffirmed the Indian Armed Forces' commitment to fostering inter-service cooperation and advancing India's strategic posture in the region, serving as a platform for defence professionals to exchange ideas and best practices aimed at ensuring robust maritime security.





General Chauhan's remarks align with broader efforts to transform India's military structure through the integration of theatre commands, which aim to combine the capabilities of the Army, Navy, and Air Force to enhance combat effectiveness.





This integration is part of a broader vision to create an all-domain force capable of responding across the full spectrum of conflict by 2047.





IANS







