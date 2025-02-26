



Two Iranian warships, IRIS Boushehr and IRIS Lavan, are currently on a goodwill and training visit to Mumbai, India, from February 25 to 28, 2025. This visit aims to enhance maritime cooperation and strengthen mutual friendship between the two nations. The flotilla is part of a training mission in the Indian Ocean and carries nearly 220 officer cadets.





The ships were warmly welcomed by the Indian Navy, with a band in attendance. The deployment is led by Captain Mohammad Saberi as Mission Commander, with Senior Captain Seyed Ali Madani commanding the Lavan and Commander Hamed Bahramian commanding the Boushehr.





During their visit, several activities have been planned to strengthen Navy-to-Navy interactions, including sports and training visits to the Naval Dockyard for officer cadets. The Mission Commander and the Commanding Officers of the two ships met with Rear Admiral Vidyadhar Harke, Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at Headquarters Western Naval Command, to discuss mutual interests and training curricula.





This visit reflects the growing diplomatic ties between India and Iran, particularly in defence-related fields. Recently, the Indian Navy also provided medical assistance to a trainee officer from the IRIS Boushehr, further highlighting the strong cooperation between the two navies.





The visit of the Iranian warships to Mumbai is a significant step towards enhanced cooperation in the maritime domain. It underscores the ongoing collaboration between India and Iran in areas such as maritime security and interoperability training, which is crucial for maintaining stability in the Persian Gulf—a critical region for global energy markets.





Over the years, India and Iran have strengthened their defence ties, with both countries engaging in various naval exercises and port visits to foster mutual understanding and cooperation.





