



ISI hosts meeting of anti-Taliban leaders in Turkey: Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) organized a meeting in Turkey with key figures from anti-Taliban factions amid escalating tensions with the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. The meeting aimed to enhance Pakistan's engagement with political opponents of the Taliban and to facilitate the reopening of their political offices in Islamabad, which would allow ISI to influence the anti-Taliban agenda more effectively.





Relations between Pakistan and the Taliban have soured significantly since the latter's takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. Islamabad has accused the Taliban of harboring Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, leading to increased border skirmishes and airstrikes by Pakistan on Afghan territory. This backdrop has prompted Pakistan to seek alliances with groups opposed to the Taliban, including potential collaborations with ISIS-Khorasan.





Former U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad expressed concerns that ISI's outreach to exiled Afghan leaders could be a strategy to incite violence in Afghanistan, using these leaders as leverage against the Taliban. He cautioned that such actions could further destabilize the region and warned former leaders against becoming pawns in ISI's plans.





The developments are being closely monitored by the international community, as they could significantly impact security dynamics in South Asia. The potential for increased violence and instability poses risks not only for Afghanistan but also for neighbouring countries, including India, which has been strengthening its ties with Kabul amidst these tensions.