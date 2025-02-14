



India is set to invite global bids for the procurement of 114 multi-role fighter jets as part of a strategic initiative to enhance its air power. This decision comes amid concerns regarding the rapid expansion of Chinese air capabilities and the dwindling number of operational fighter squadrons in the Indian Air Force (IAF), which has fallen to 31 from an authorized strength of 42.





The purpose is to bolster India's combat aircraft fleet, which has faced significant shortfalls over the past two decades.





The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) plans to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) in early 2025, marking a shift from previous procurement processes which faced delays and controversies.





Major defence manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Dassault, and SAAB are expected to compete for the contract. Lockheed Martin is promoting its F-21 variant, while Russia has offered its advanced Su-57. These companies have expressed interest in the project and are preparing supply chain plans while scouting for local partners.





Lockheed Martin is offering its F-21 fighter jet, an India-specific version of the F-16, to New Delhi as part of the Medium Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) deal. The MRFA project aims to acquire 114 fighter jets to be manufactured in India with a local partner, making it a 4.5 generation aircraft.

The F-21 is specifically configured to meet the unique requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Lockheed Martin has offered to exclusively manufacture the F-21 for India, promising not to sell it to any other country if India agrees to the deal.

"We are encouraged by the recent announcement by President Trump to provide the F-35 to India. However, these are government-to-government decisions. We look forward to working closely with both governments on upcoming strategic procurements," a Lockheed Martin spokesperson said.

Russian Angle

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) may offer India advanced jets, including the Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter. The UAC and Rosoboronexport announced on February 11 at Aero India 2025 in Bangalore that they plan to offer the Sukhoi Su-57 multirole fighter aircraft to India, with local production in India. If approved, India's state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) could begin building the aircraft in 2025.

The Su-57 has better agility and can supercruise, and is designed to compete with the U.S.’s F-22 Raptor and F-35. Vadim Badekha, the head of UAC, stated that the Su-57 is essential for the Indian Air Force and the evolution of both countries' aviation industries, proposing that the aircraft be manufactured in India similar to the Su-30MKI. He also said that India's assessment of the Su-57 is positive, and that it is the only fifth-generation fighter jet that regularly participates in combat operations.

Rosoboronexport proposes to support the deal through technology transfers to India that could benefit New Delhi's developmental Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. These technologies could include aero-engines, active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars, optics, artificial intelligence (AI), software, communications, and weapons development. Additionally, Russia has offered India the AL-41 engine that powers the Su-57 to upgrade the existing Sukhoi-30MKI fleet.





Critical Juncture





The move is critical as India aims to address its deficiencies in air power amidst growing regional threats. Experts highlight that both China and Pakistan are enhancing their air forces, necessitating urgent action from India to maintain a competitive edge. The procurement process will emphasize local production and technology transfer, aligning with India's "Make in India" initiative, which seeks to strengthen domestic defence capabilities.





Recent statements from Laxman Behera, a defence expert at Jawaharlal Nehru University, highlight significant concerns regarding the current state of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in comparison to its regional adversaries. Behera noted that while China is actively inducting modern fighter jets into its air force, Pakistan is also receiving substantial military support from China, which enhances its defence capabilities along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. This situation has led to a notable deficiency in the IAF's combat squadrons, which have decreased from an approved strength of 42 to just 31 operational squadrons.





This procurement initiative represents one of the largest defence projects in recent years, with an estimated value between $20 billion and $23 billion. It underscores India's commitment to modernising its military forces while fostering local industry through collaboration with international defence firms.





