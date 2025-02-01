



Jammu and Kashmir has experienced a notably peaceful January in 2025, recording only three fatalities, the second lowest in the past two decades.





This figure includes the death of one soldier and two militants during separate incidents, which reflects a significant decline in violence compared to previous years. For context, January 2001 saw 203 fatalities, while January 2024 recorded similar numbers with one militant and two security personnel killed.





On January 30, two militants were killed during an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.





The reduction in violence is attributed to several factors:





Counter-Insurgency Operations: Enhanced operations and a strengthened security grid have contributed to the decline in violence since the mid-2000s.

Intelligence Networks: Improved intelligence gathering has played a crucial role in pre-empting militant activities.

Public Support: Increased community support for security measures has also been noted as a significant factor.





In recent years, Jammu and Kashmir has seen fluctuating numbers of fatalities, generally ranging from three to 26 per January. The situation has improved markedly since the early 2000s when fatalities often exceeded hundreds. The police noted that while January 2025 is peaceful, sporadic infiltration attempts and isolated attacks still pose challenges to maintaining stability.





The data indicates a trend towards improved security in Jammu and Kashmir, although officials remain cautious about potential threats that could disrupt this relative peace.





