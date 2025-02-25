



On February 24, 2025, a Bangladesh Air Force base in Cox's Bazaar was attacked by a group of unidentified assailants, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to several others. The incident began when a local man was detained by Air Force personnel for not having proper documents for his motorcycle, leading to a confrontation between the locals and the military.





The situation escalated into violence, with stones thrown from both sides, and eventually, gunshots were fired, leading to the death of 25-year-old Shihab Kabir Nahid, who sustained fatal head injuries.





The attack was reportedly carried out by individuals from the Samity Para area adjacent to the air force base.





Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events and identify those responsible. Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Salahuddin stated that appropriate action will be taken against the perpetrators, and security measures in the area have been heightened to prevent further escalation.





The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a statement confirming the attack and noted that the Bangladesh Air Force is taking necessary actions in response.





The incident has raised concerns about ongoing disputes between local residents and Air Force personnel, partly due to land acquisition issues related to airport expansion. Despite the tensions, there is no confirmed involvement of any terror groups or militants in the attack.





