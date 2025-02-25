



Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation on February 24, 2025, to further develop their comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.





This call coincided with the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and occurred amidst efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to improve relations with Moscow and end the Ukraine conflict.





During the conversation, Xi reaffirmed the "no limits" partnership between China and Russia, emphasising that their relationship is driven by strong internal momentum and possesses unique strategic significance, unaffected by external parties. Both leaders underscored the importance of their alliance as a stabilizing factor in global affairs, highlighting its resilience against external influences.





The discussion included plans to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, investment, culture, education, and sports.





Additionally, they confirmed the schedule for upcoming high-level meetings, including celebrations for the 80th anniversary of World War II and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. Xi expressed support for ongoing dialogue between Russia and the U.S. aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict peacefully.





The call was characterised as "warm and friendly" by the Kremlin, reinforcing the strategic nature of their partnership. Overall, the conversation signalled that China's alliance with Russia remains steadfast, despite shifting global dynamics and U.S. efforts to improve ties with Moscow.





Agencies







