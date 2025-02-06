



On February 5, 2025, Minister of State (MoS) Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasized the potential for increased collaboration in higher education between India and Saudi Arabia.





In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to deliver the keynote address at the 1st India-Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference held today in New Delhi. Highlighted the strong cooperation between India and the Arab countries and how this two-day conference will further strengthen the existing cooperation in the field of higher education."





The first India Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference, organized by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the League of Arab States, University Grants Commission, and Association of Arab Universities, was held in Delhi on Wednesday.





Randhir Jaiswal, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, announced the event. Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, inaugurated the conference, where attendees exchanged ideas on higher education.





