



During a meeting in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy discussed strengthening support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. The talks centred on intensifying sanctions against Russia, securing reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, and implementing the "One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement" to enhance cooperation across various sectors.





The UK is allocating £2 billion to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities. A new support package totalling £55 million (approximately $69 million) will boost resilience and growth in the UK and Ukraine. This includes £3 million for transporting Ukrainian grain to war-torn Syria via the World Food Program and £17 million for the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which has been repeatedly targeted by Russian attacks.





Discussions involved coordinating efforts with partners and ensuring security guarantees for Ukraine. The UK reiterated its dedication to supporting Ukraine's path to NATO membership, viewing it as the best guarantee for Ukraine's security.





Zelenskyy and Lammy talked about intensifying sanctions against Russia, particularly targeting its oil and defence industries, and utilizing frozen Russian assets to benefit Ukraine.





The meeting addressed the implementation of the "One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement," focusing on military, humanitarian, and economic cooperation to benefit both nations. This agreement aims to foster technological innovation and promote trade and collaboration across key sectors, ensuring flourishing ties between the UK and Ukraine.





Lammy assured that the United Kingdom remains a major partner of Ukraine and is committed to providing as much assistance as possible during the conflict.





Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the UK government, and the British people for their steadfast support. Lammy's visit and the aid package are part of a broader European expression of solidarity with Ukraine.





