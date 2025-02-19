



Former Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief ACM V R Chaudhari has emphasised that the delays in the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jet program should not be solely attributed to engine supply issues.





He argues that the situation requires a broader examination of the entire procurement and production process, particularly in light of the ongoing challenges faced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the defense sector as a whole.





During recent discussions, Chaudhari highlighted that while engine delays from General Electric (GE) have significantly impacted the timeline for the TEJAS MK-1A, other systemic issues within HAL and the broader defense procurement framework also contribute to these setbacks.





He stated, "MRFA should be pushed, blaming only engines for TEJAS delay is not correct," indicating that a more comprehensive approach is necessary to address the challenges facing India's indigenous fighter jet program.





The IAF has been vocal about its frustrations with HAL's performance, particularly regarding its failure to meet delivery deadlines for the TEJAS jets.





Despite assurances that multiple aircraft would be ready by February 2025, not a single unit has been delivered as of now. This situation has led to concerns about the IAF's operational capabilities, especially given the declining number of active fighter squadrons.





Chaudhari's remarks reflect a growing sentiment within defense circles that significant reforms are needed in India's defense manufacturing and procurement processes to enhance efficiency and accountability. The IAF's current predicament underscores the urgency for both HAL and the government to streamline operations and ensure timely deliveries of critical defence equipment.





