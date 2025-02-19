



BrahMos Aerospace is making headlines at NAVDEX 2025 by showcasing its advanced hypersonic missile system, the BrahMos-II hypersonic missile system designed for deployment on warships.





Alexander Maksichev, co-director of the joint Russian-Indian venture BrahMos Aerospace, announced that the company is showcasing its hypersonic BrahMos missile system at the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 20252.





Maksichev highlighted that BrahMos Aerospace specializes in designing, developing, and producing hypersonic missile systems2. The company aims to provide advanced defence technologies to meet the needs of various countries and enhance their defensive capabilities.





The firm also plan to introduce a new, lighter, and upgraded version of the BrahMos missile, called BrahMos-MA, which is characterised by its high precision in striking both naval and land targets.





This missile is a significant leap from the existing BrahMos series, which is already known for its supersonic capabilities.





Key Features of BrahMos-II





The BrahMos-II is designed to reach speeds of up to Mach 8, significantly faster than its predecessor, which operates at Mach 2.8 to 3.0. It is expected to have an operational range of approximately 1,500 kilometers.





The missile will utilize scramjet propulsion technology, enhancing its performance and efficiency during flight. This technology allows for sustained hypersonic speeds, making it harder to intercept.





It is capable of carrying a conventional warhead weighing 200 to 300 kg. The air-launched variant (BrahMos-A) can carry a 300 kg warhead.

The missile utilises a two-stage propulsion system. The first stage involves a solid propellant booster engine that brings it to supersonic speed before separating. The second stage consists of a liquid ramjet that takes the missile closer to 3 Mach speed in the cruise phase1.

It operates on the "Fire and Forget Principle" and adopts various flight trajectories on its way to its target. Advanced embedded software and guidance systems provide the missile with special features, including pinpoint accuracy. The missile also uses an Indian chip called G3OM (GPS, GLONASS, GAGAN on a module) for navigation





Like the original BrahMos, the BrahMos-II can be launched from various platforms including land, sea, and air, maintaining its role as a multi-platform missile system.





The unveiling of the BrahMos-II at NAVDEX 2025 reflects India's growing capabilities in missile technology and its ambitions in the global arms market. The missile is seen as a strategic asset for India, particularly in the context of regional security dynamics involving China and other neighbouring countries. As nations in Southeast Asia like Indonesia and Vietnam enhance their defence capabilities, the BrahMos-II could play a crucial role in their military arsenals.





BrahMos Aerospace aims to continue developing this hypersonic technology while also optimizing existing BrahMos missiles to enhance their speed and effectiveness against advanced defence systems. This focus ensures that India remains competitive in modern warfare scenarios.





The showcase at NAVDEX 2025 not only highlights the technological advancements of BrahMos Aerospace but also underscores India's strategic intent to position itself as a key player in global defence markets.





Agencies







