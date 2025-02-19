



The Indian Navy's recent deal for 26 Rafale-M fighter jets, valued at ₹60,000 crore, is set to significantly enhance both naval and air force capabilities in India. This acquisition will not only bolster the Navy's operational capacity aboard aircraft carriers like the INS Vikramaditya but also improve the capabilities of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) existing Rafale fleet.





The deal includes 22 single-seat and four twin-seat trainer variants of the Rafale-M, which is specifically designed for carrier operations. These jets feature reinforced landing gear, tail hooks, and other modifications that enable them to operate from aircraft carriers, enhancing India's maritime strike capabilities.





A significant upgrade from this deal is the introduction of buddy-buddy refuelling technology. This will allow up to ten aircraft from the IAF's existing fleet of 36 Rafales to refuel each other mid-air, thereby extending their operational range and effectiveness during missions.





The agreement also encompasses ground-based equipment and software upgrades for the IAF's Rafales. This will support various operational aspects and enhance the overall performance of the aircraft.





The acquisition comes at a crucial time as India seeks to strengthen its defence capabilities in response to growing regional challenges, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The Rafale-M jets will provide a strategic edge in air superiority and precision strike capabilities against potential adversaries.





The deal includes offset clauses aimed at boosting local defence manufacturing under India's "Make in India" initiative. This is expected to foster collaboration with Indian defence enterprises, enhancing domestic production capabilities.





The integration of Rafale-M jets into the Indian Navy's fleet is expected to commence deliveries within four years of contract signing, with full operational capability anticipated shortly thereafter. This deal not only reinforces India's naval power but also ensures a high level of commonality between naval and air force variants of the Rafale, which can lead to reduced maintenance costs and improved logistical efficiency.





This strategic procurement marks a significant step in enhancing India's defence posture and operational readiness in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.





