



While India didn't seek the F-35, it would consider the proposal with an open mind. Amid rising regional tensions, India is evaluating new fighter jet acquisitions to modernise its air force, which currently operates 31 active squadrons, short of the approved 42. The U.S. has proposed selling the F-35 to India, but the deal’s high cost and maintenance expenses have drawn criticism.





India is also considering Russia’s offer to produce Su-57 stealth fighters locally, with full technology transfer, as part of its “Make in India” initiative. According to the Economic Times, the F-35 could be considered for the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) long-delayed project for 114 new multi-role fighter aircraft, which aims to build jets in India with foreign collaboration. Other contenders for this project include the French Rafale, Russian Sukhoi-57, Swedish Gripen-E, Eurofighter Typhoon, and the American F-15EX.





However, a major hurdle remains, the Russian S-400 air defence system, which India is in the process of inducting under a $5.43 billion deal signed in 2018. The U.S. is strongly opposed to any country operating both the F-35 and the S-400, as the latter’s radars could track and potentially compromise the stealth fighter’s characteristics and electronic warfare capabilities. Resolving this issue will be a key challenge for India before moving forward with the F-35 deal.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh recently addressed the proposal from former US President Donald Trump to sell F-35 fighter jets to India, stating that the offer is not yet formalised. During a statement on February 17, 2025, Singh emphasised that while the US is exploring a roadmap for making the F-35 available, India will consider the proposal only once it becomes a firm offer. He reiterated that India's procurement processes are structured and will guide any decisions regarding military acquisitions.





Trump's proposal is seen as part of a broader strategy to enhance US-India defence ties and bolster American arms exports. He indicated that military sales to India would increase significantly, laying the groundwork for future collaborations in defence technology and equipment. However, Singh cautioned that any procurement decisions would be made after thorough evaluations and in accordance with established processes, highlighting India's substantial defence budget aimed at various acquisitions.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is facing a critical shortage in its fighter squadron strength, possessing only 30 squadrons against an authorized 42.5. This deficiency, coupled with China's advancements in stealth fighter capabilities and Pakistan's potential acquisition of J-35 stealth jets, has amplified India's need to address its "stealth gap".





To address this, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has acknowledged the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program while considering the acquisition of F-35 fighter jets as an interim solution.





Michael Williamson, President of Lockheed Martin International, reaffirmed the company's commitment to India's defence sector during a recent speech at the Defence Conclave. He emphasized Lockheed Martin's dedication to the "Make in India" initiative, highlighting their support for expediting the procurement of multirole fighter aircraft to meet the Indian Air Force's (IAF) structured requirements while ensuring indigenous content is delivered.





Williamson stated, “We have the capability to render support on upcoming strategic procurements, including of fighters, medium transport aircraft, javelins, and helicopters that will further empower the Indian armed forces with 21st century security solutions”. This aligns with broader discussions held by Indian officials, including Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who met with Williamson to explore opportunities for aircraft manufacturing in India, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the 'Make in India' initiative in aerospace and defence sectors.





Lockheed Martin has been actively involved in enhancing India's military capabilities through various programs and partnerships. The company has established joint ventures in India, such as with Tata Advanced Systems Limited for manufacturing components like the C-130J empennage, which showcases their commitment to local production and technology transfer.





Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala has questioned whether India requires expensive fighter jets like the F-35 and if security experts and armed forces were consulted in the national interest. Surjewala claimed there are many flaws in the F-35 aircraft and that accidents have happened, with some calling them "junk" and others "useless". He also stated that the cost of flying an F-35 is USD 35,000 (₹28 lakh) per hour and the cost of one aircraft is approximately USD 110 million (₹968 crore).





BL News







