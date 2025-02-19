A CGI rendition of the proposed Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH) by HAL





The Indian Navy is strategically positioning itself to enhance its maritime dominance through the adoption of next-generation technologies in naval aviation. This initiative is part of a broader vision to achieve self-reliance, termed Atmanirbharta, and is outlined in the recently released roadmap titled "Aatmanirbhar Indian Naval Aviation – Technological Roadmap 2047." This document emphasizes the need for indigenous development of platforms, weapons, and sensors to ensure operational readiness and effectiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.





1. Indigenous Aircraft Development:





India is advancing its naval aviation capabilities with a roadmap that includes the development of fifth-generation deck-based fighter aircraft, long and medium-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft, and advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS). This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance the Indian Navy's operational effectiveness and maintain maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).



The TEDBF is a multirole combat aircraft designed for carrier operations, currently under development by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It features a canard delta wing configuration and twin engines, which will allow it to operate efficiently from India’s aircraft carriers, such as the INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant.

The TEDBF is designed to perform various missions, including air superiority, anti-ship warfare, and electronic warfare. It will have a maximum take-off weight between 24 to 26 tons and can reach speeds of Mach 1.6.

The first flight is anticipated in 2026, with production expected to start around 2035. Induction into service is targeted for 2038.



The indigenous development of the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH) by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) marks a significant advancement in India's naval aviation capabilities. This helicopter is designed specifically to enhance the ship-borne aviation component of the Indian Navy, aligning with the broader objectives of self-reliance and modernization in defence.





The DBMRH serves as a specialized variant of the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH), tailored for naval operations. It aims to fulfil diverse operational requirements, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and reconnaissance missions.

The DBMRH is expected to have a maximum take-off weight of approximately 12.5 tonnes and will be equipped with advanced features such as a five-bladed main rotor and a four-blade tail rotor. It will also include a state-of-the-art Airborne Early Warning (AEW) variant with an advanced radar system to enhance situational awareness and operational efficiency.





2. Modernisation Initiatives





The Indian Navy is actively modernizing its fleet, which currently consists of approximately 300 aircraft, including a variety of helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft. This modernisation effort aims to enhance operational capabilities and ensure self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Current Fleet Composition

The Indian Navy's air arm includes:

Helicopters:



HAL Dhruv (14 units) Kamov Ka-27 HAL Chetak



Maritime Patrol Aircraft:

Boeing P-8I Dornier 228



Others: Various Trainers And Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Modernisation Plans

The Indian Navy's modernisation strategy focuses on several key areas:

Plans are underway to incorporate technologically advanced platforms, including deck-based fighters, maritime reconnaissance aircraft, and airborne early warning systems.

Emphasising the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative, the Navy aims to develop indigenous capabilities for aircraft production and maintenance.

The Navy is looking to procure additional Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters for anti-submarine warfare and search and rescue operations, with 22 units on order.

The Indian Navy aims to expand its fleet significantly by 2050, targeting a total of 500 aircraft and enhancing its maritime capabilities through the construction of new vessels. Currently, the Navy has 64 vessels under construction, reflecting a commitment to bolster domestic defence production while addressing operational needs.



Future acquisitions will focus on technologically advanced platforms, including carrier-borne airborne early warning systems and amphibious aircraft.





3. Partnerships And Collaborations





Collaborations with companies like GE Aerospace are pivotal; for instance, the LM2500 marine gas turbine engines will power new Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs), enhancing speed and stealth capabilities.





The partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) aims to deepen indigenous capabilities in propulsion technology.





4. Technological Innovations





The Indian Navy is exploring cutting-edge technologies such as direct energy weapons, hypersonic missiles, and loitering munitions to maintain an edge over potential adversaries.





The integration of unmanned systems into naval operations is also a critical focus area for enhancing operational efficiency.





5. Strategic Vision





Admiral Dinesh Tripathi has emphasised that by 2047, the goal is to be fully self-reliant on all naval aviation platforms and technologies, creating a robust ecosystem entirely based in India.





The vision document will be revisited every five years to adapt to rapid technological advancements.





Conclusion





The future of Indian naval aviation is set on a path of significant transformation with a strong emphasis on indigenization and technological advancement. By investing in next-gen platforms and fostering strategic partnerships, the Indian Navy aims to enhance its operational capabilities and secure its maritime interests effectively. This proactive approach not only strengthens India's defence posture but also positions it as a formidable force in regional maritime dynamics.





IDN







