



India and the United States are poised to enhance their defence collaboration through a new 10-year framework for the "US-India Major Defence Partnership," which will span from 2025 to 2035. This initiative is expected to be finalised later this year, following discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.





Strengthening Defence Ties: The framework aims to bolster defence cooperation, ensuring that both nations can efficiently procure defence goods and services from each other. This is seen as a critical step in enhancing military readiness and interoperability.





Reviewing Arms Transfer Regulations: A significant aspect of the agreement includes a review of arms transfer regulations, particularly the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). This review is intended to streamline defence trade, facilitate technology sharing, and improve maintenance processes for US-provided defence systems in India.





Reciprocal Defence Procurement Agreement: Both countries plan to initiate negotiations for a Reciprocal Defence Procurement (RDP) agreement. This will align their procurement systems and allow for mutual supply of defence goods and services, further deepening military collaboration.





Areas of Cooperation





The new framework will focus on several key areas:





Defence Technology Cooperation: Emphasis will be placed on advanced technologies including space, air defence, missile systems, and undersea warfare. The US has indicated plans to expand its defence sales to India, including advanced weaponry like Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stryker infantry combat vehicles.





Integration of Defence Equipment: The agreement will promote the integration of US-origin defence equipment into India's military inventory, enhancing operational capabilities across various platforms such as C-130J Super Hercules and P-8I Poseidon aircraft.





This partnership is framed within the larger context of the US-India COMPACT initiative, which aims to catalyse opportunities for military partnership and accelerate commerce and technology exchanges. It reflects a deepening convergence of strategic interests between the two nations, reinforcing their commitment to a robust defence relationship in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.





The anticipated signing of this 10-year framework represents a significant leap in US-India defence relations, with the potential to reshape military cooperation and enhance regional security dynamics in the coming decade.





Agencies







